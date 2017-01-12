Connecticut man charged in parent killings appears in court

Associated Press logo By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2015, file photo, Kyle Navin, charged with killing his parents, appears at a presentment at the Fairfield County Courthouse in Bridgeport, Conn. Navin's charge of murdering his parents was among the top stories in Connecticut for 2015. (Autumn Driscoll/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2015, file photo, Kyle Navin, charged with killing his parents, appears at a presentment at the Fairfield County Courthouse in Bridgeport, Conn. Navin's charge of murdering his parents was among the top stories in Connecticut for 2015. (Autumn Driscoll/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Pre-trial discussions have resumed in the case of a Connecticut man accused of killing his parents after they threatened to cut him out of their wills.

Kyle Navin appeared briefly on Thursday in Bridgeport Superior Court. A judge continued the case until Feb. 16 after meeting in private with Navin’s lawyer and a prosecutor. Details of the discussions were not released.

Navin did not say anything in court. He remains detained on $2.5 million bail awaiting trial.

Related: Clock ticking in case against man who allegedly killed parents

The 28-year-old Easton man has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. The bodies of Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin were found in Weston in October 2015, two months after they disappeared.

Court documents say the couple was upset about their son’s behavior and drug use, and planned to cut him out of their wills.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s