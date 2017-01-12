Connecticut State Police K-9 Silver Receives Body Armor

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut State Police K-9 will be safer in the line of duty thanks to a donation from the Vancouver Police Department who lost one of their own K9’s. K-9 Silver received his bullet and stab protective vest also thanks to a non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In Memory of K-9 Ike, Vancouver Police Department.”

K-9 Silver has been working with Trooper First Class Thomas Mitri since September of 2015 and is currently working at Troop G in Bridgeport. Silver is a two and a half old Malinois trained in all patrol functions inlcuding tracking, building searches, evidence recovery, apprehension, obstacles and obedience.

The donation to provide one protective vest for law enforcement K9 is $1,050. Each vest has an average weight of 4/5 pounds and has a valeue between nearly $1800-$2200. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s in the US.