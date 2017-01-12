Cruisin’ Connecticut – Relaxing at “The Sound Retreat” in Chester, CT

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Chester, home of “The Sound Retreat.”

Stress can sometimes get the best of you, and there’s a unique way to help you heal. It’s called “sound therapy.” By using crystal “singing” bowls, gongs and more, the acoustic meditation is unlike anything you’ve experienced.

Musician, Tracey Kroll is the founder of the retreat, that is nestled at the edge of a lush forest in Chester. He says the serene calmness of the property enhances the healing experience. Aside from people looking to de-stress, Kroll also conducts many sessions for rehab and addiction groups.

Kroll is paying it forward to others, after sound therapy helped him through his own personal struggles.

I just had a lot going on in my life: work, kids, divorce, the whole thing and it was difficult for me to meditate the way I would like to. A lot of people that come here have the same issues where it’s just really hard to get a good solid hour of meditation. I worked recently with a guy whose wife made him come here and he walked in here and said “this looks beautiful – I’m looking forward to this, but I can’t meditate.” 20 minutes in, I looked at him and he had a tear in his eye and said, “that is one of the most profound things I’ve ever experienced.” You just surrender to the sounds and it begins to uplift you and sweep you away.

From my experience at the retreat, the therapy is much different than listening to relaxing music on a playlist. The rich vibrations and tones of the instrument, bring you to a state, similar to how you feel after a massage. The therapy sessions are typically an hour long and are conducted for couples, and in large group settings. The Sound Retreat also conducts yoga classes, lessons in hand drumming and property rentals through Airbnb.

For more information about The Sound Retreat in Chester, CT, visit their website.

