East Haven parents: Bus stop is dangerous and drivers are going too fast

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some parents in East Haven say their kids’ bus stop is dangerous and that drivers are going too fast. They want something done about it before someone gets hurt.

“I’m afraid that all of the children may get hit when they wait for the bus in the morning,” said Pam Gandossy.

Some concerned East Haven locals said the bus stop on Silver Sands Road is too dangerous for kids and want it moved.

“It’s like a speedway. It’s something like you’ve never seen before,” said Andy Porto.

Silver Sands Road is often referred to as Silver Sands speedway.

“We’ve had speeding cars for the past 15 years I’ve lived here. I don’t think there are many children that are rising their bikes on the sidewalk. I cringe. We don’t allow our kids in the front yard,” said Gandossy.

The bus stop is right next to this telephone pole. Parents told News 8 it’s too close to the busy road.

“We’ve been here 15 years and we’ve had our mail boxes hit, all the mailboxes on the street,” said Gandossy.

In the winter Andy Porto said kids don’t have a safe place to wait for the bus.

“Especially when it snows there’s no sidewalk for them to be on,” said Porto.

As a mail carrier, Porto drives the route daily. He sees the kids waiting for the bus near the traffic.

“I cringe sometimes when cars are going by flying by and there’s not room on the other side I have to close my eyes and I cringe sometimes,” said Porto.

News 8 reached out to Durham School Services the company that transports the children. The company released this statement:

“The safety of our students is our top priority. As such, we work closely with the District in determining bus routes and stops. We have reviewed the complaints regarding the bus stop on Silver Sands Road and in partnership with the District we have deemed it to be safe.”

The East Haven school superintendent told News 8 the larger issue is the speeding cars on the road and it’s up to the town to slow down speeders.

Gandossy said she’ll keep fighting for changes to improve safety for the kids.

“I don’t think there’s a cost we can put on their lives,” said Gandossy.