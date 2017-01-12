Elderly woman seriously hurt after being struck by car at Madison grocery store

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — An elderly woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a car in the parking lot of a grocery store Thursday afternoon.

At 2:45 p.m., Madison officers responded to the Stop & Shop, located at 128 Samson Rock Drive, on a report that a person had been struck by a vehicle in the parking lot. The victim, a woman in her 80s, suffered a bad leg injury and hit her head, according to Madison police.

The woman was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment. Her identity has not been released.

According to Madison police, the driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. It is unclear if the driver will face any charges. Officers are talking with two witnesses, and gathering more information.

The accident is under investigation. If you witnessed this incident, or have any information that could help Madison police in their investigation, you’re asked to give them a call at 203-245-2721.