Ethan Allen Design Tip: Picking out Furniture

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to picking out furniture, there are a few things to keep in mind.

“First, create balance by varying the scales on different pieces in a room,” explained Ethan Allen Design Consultant Jacqueline Patricio. That means furniture should be different sizes, yet create balance.

Second, Patricio said, “Avoid using styles that are too small for a space because they’ll only get lost.”

And when creating furniture groupings, remember the rule of odd numbers: “Select three or five pieces that work together,” Patricio said.

