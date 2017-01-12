Governor Malloy to make announcement on homelessness

Meriden, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy is going to be holding a news conference today in Meriden.

He says he is going to be making an announcement about homelessness.

He is suppose to talk about the administration’s efforts to eliminate chronic homelessness throughout the state.

That news conference is going to be at 24 Colony Street in Meriden.

It starts at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 12.

Recently the federal government ruled that Connecticut’s increased housing efforts have essentially eliminated homelessness among veterans in the state.

Connecticut being one of just three states to have done so.