Home health agency pays millions for false billing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A home health agency and its owners have agreed to pay a $5.25 million settlement after reaching an agreement with the state and federal government to resolve claims of falsely billing Connecticut Medicaid program.

Connecticut’s Attorney General says Family Care Visiting Nurse and home Care Agency LLC, based in Stratford, and owned by David and Rita Krett, knew that from January 2009 through April 2016 that it did not comply with all federal and state Medicaid home health care provider requirements and knowing submitted claims for payment for RN home visits which were not performed by RNs. The government also alleged the agency was also prematurely “flipping” patients with dual eligibility for medicare and Medicaid between the two to take advantage of less restrictive Medicaid reimbursements requirements.

In addition to the payment, of which Connecticut will receive $3,152,345.12, the Krett’s have agreed to a five-year corporate integrity agreement with the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General to perform annual reviews of medicare and Medicaid claims for reimbursement.

The agency has offices in Stratford, Woodbridge, Norwalk and Meriden.