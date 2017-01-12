Home health agency pays millions for false billing

By Published:
(Photo: Big Stock Photo ID:123009128)
(Photo: Big Stock Photo ID:123009128)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A home health agency and its owners have agreed to pay a $5.25 million settlement after reaching an agreement with the state and federal government to resolve claims of falsely billing Connecticut Medicaid program.

Connecticut’s Attorney General says Family Care Visiting Nurse and home Care Agency LLC, based in Stratford, and owned by David and Rita Krett, knew that from January 2009 through April 2016 that it did not comply with all federal and state Medicaid home health care provider requirements and knowing submitted claims for payment for RN home visits which were not performed by RNs.   The government also alleged the agency was also prematurely “flipping” patients with dual eligibility for medicare and Medicaid between the two to take advantage of less restrictive Medicaid reimbursements requirements.

In addition to the payment, of which Connecticut will receive $3,152,345.12, the Krett’s have agreed to a five-year corporate integrity agreement with the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General to perform annual reviews of medicare and Medicaid claims for reimbursement.

The agency has offices in Stratford, Woodbridge, Norwalk and Meriden.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s