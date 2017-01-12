How one woman’s battle with breast cancer inspired her to help heal others

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Ray of Light Farm in East Haddam takes care of animals that have been neglected, abused or abandoned. In turn, some become therapy animals helping humans.

The farm is mostly horse and donkey rescue, but they have a lot of other animals as well. So how did they get started?

It came out of Bonnie Buongiorne’s imagination, but she says it was also gifted to her by the universe.

“I made a promise a long time ago that if I survived a life threatening illness, I would so something good with my life. Ray of Light Farm grew out of that promise,” said Buongiorne.

She said the farm developed the more she saw the relationship horses had with humans, and vice versa.

“It taught me a whole lot about compassion and empowerment and just helping each other,” said Buongiorne.

The farm is open to the public, which Bonnie says is very important to them. The farm has a public-friendly area where people can go, enjoy and pet the animals.

Bonnie says that they estimated nearly 25,000 people came through the farm last year.

“We want it to be a place of peace and welcoming,” said Buongiorne.

