In the Bender Kitchen: Baldanza Cafe

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we have Angela Baldanza sharing a delicious turkey chili recipe with us.
RECEPE: TURKEY CHILI
Ingredients: 10 SERVINGS
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup chopped sweet onions
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1/4 cup chopped red and yellow bell peppers
1 pound ground turkey
1 (28-ounce) can crushed organic tomatoes, undrained
1 (16-ounce) can cannelloni beans, drained and rinsed
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon of salt
1 tablespoon of pepper
2 tablespoon cumin
1/2 tsp cayenne
3 tablespoons of tomato paste
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Directions
Add remaining ingredients and simmer over low heat 1 hour stirring occasionally.
For more information visit baldanzabc.com