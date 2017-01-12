In the Bender Kitchen: Baldanza Cafe

By Published:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –  Today we have Angela Baldanza sharing a delicious turkey chili recipe with us.

RECEPE: TURKEY CHILI

Ingredients: 10 SERVINGS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped sweet onions

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/4 cup chopped red and yellow bell peppers

1 pound ground turkey

1 (28-ounce) can crushed organic tomatoes, undrained

1 (16-ounce) can cannelloni beans, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon of salt

1 tablespoon of pepper

2 tablespoon cumin

1/2 tsp cayenne

3 tablespoons of tomato paste

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Directions

Add remaining ingredients and simmer over low heat 1 hour stirring occasionally.

For more information visit baldanzabc.com 

