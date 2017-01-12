Man gets federal prison in bogus opioid prescription scheme

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A New Haven man has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in federal prison after admitting to his role in a scheme to sell more than 80,000 pain pills obtained through bogus prescriptions.

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Alejandro “Pun” Prosper was also sentenced Tuesday to four years of supervised release.

Prosper pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess oxycodone, an opioid prescription painkiller. Eleven individuals are charged in the scheme.

Prosecutors say the group used the personal identifying information of medical practitioners to create fraudulent prescriptions.

So-called “runners” then filled the fraudulent prescriptions at pharmacies. Their information was kept on file and used to create other fraudulent prescriptions.

Prosecutors say Prosper bought large amounts of unlawfully-obtained oxycodone and sold the pills to his own customers, along with other narcotics.

