Man sentenced after leading police on car chase with baby

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced after leading police on a chase with a baby in his car.

The New Haven Register reports (http://bit.ly/2jzWxGq ) Nicholas Ferraro, of New Haven, pleaded guilty to risk of injury to a minor and assaulting a police officer as part of a deal with prosecutors. Ferraro will serve three years in prison.

Ferraro’s original one year prison term for engaging police in pursuit was made concurrent with his other sentence.

Prosecutors did not pursue several original charges including second-degree kidnapping.

Police say they searched for Ferraro after the mother of his child approached police saying he left with her car and their child when she entered a pharmacy. Police apprehended Ferraro on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge after initially trying to stop him.

