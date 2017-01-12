Many Shoreline January record highs set since 2000

The temperature soared to 55° in Bridgeport on Thursday. That easily broke the previous daily record high temperature of 52° set in 1980. While it was even warmer inland, the 56° in Windsor Locks was not enough to break the current record. January daily record high temperatures are nothing new at the Shoreline since the turn of the century. In Bridgeport, after today’s warmth, 15 of the 31 days in January have a record high set since 2000.

Records have been kept inland since 1949, and at the Shoreline since 1948. We know that there has been a very slight increase in the Bridgeport average January temperature since then, but it seems remarkable that so many of the record highs have been set since 2000. Of those 15 record highs since 2000, only three are records that were equaled in previous years. So, 12 of the 31 days have records that have only been reached since 2000. That’s 39% of the daily record high temperatures in only 26% of the years that records have been kept. It’s interesting that there have only been 7 record highs set at Windsor Locks since 2000. That’s actually a little lower than you’d expect if the records were evenly distributed over the period of record.

What is causing the increase in record highs at the Shoreline since 2000? That’s very tough to say without an in-depth investigation. In fact, there may not be an obvious culprit, but it’s not just a one month anomaly. Looking just at some cold months, the number of record highs set since 2000 are similar in December (14), February (10), and March (14). If I had to guess, I would say that either the thermometer at Sikorsky Memorial Airport (actually in Stratford) has been moved in the past two decades or the environment around the thermometer has changed. Maybe it’s closer to a paved surface or building than it was prior to 2000.