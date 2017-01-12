Middletown Mayor will file paperwork for exploratory committee to consider to run for Governor

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Dan Drew announced he will file paperwork for an exploratory committee to consider a run for Governor.

Mayor Drew is considering to run for Governor because Connecticut needs to reform its property tax system, invest sustainably in public education and create good paying jobs.

“For too long, the focus of our government has been to assist people at the very top. The people in the middle are left behind,” said Drew. “We must recognize that we have the opportunity and responsibility to think big and to make the bold changes that will tangibly improve life for the people of Connecticut. Seniors should be able to retire comfortably, parents should be able to send their kids to great public schools, and workers deserve good jobs to support their families.”

Mayor Drew will be touring Connecticut to discuss how CT Democrats can create opportunity for all people. Opportunities include good jobs, creating a fairer, stronger economy and creating a government that works for all people.

“If this past election proved anything, it’s that politics is broken. We need to change that. We can lead the nation in creating an economy that works for everyone,” Drew said.

Mayor Drew was recognized in 2016 as one of the most progressive leaders in the nation. As Mayor of Middletown, Drew has enjoyed success improving the lives of city residents.

Since 2011 when Mayor Drew was elected, Middletown has cut its unemployment rate in half, increased its bond rating twice-to the highest possible rating and lowered property taxes.

Mayor Drew lives in Middletown with his wife Kate and their four children. He is currently serving his 3rd term as Mayor.