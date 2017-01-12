Milford man arrested after allegedly stealing loaded handgun

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Milford Police have arrested a man who they say stole a loaded handgun Monday.

Officials say 18-year-old Dylan Dolan is accused of stealing a loaded 9-millimeter handgun from a safe on Golden Hill Street. They say he pried the safe open with a hammer and a screw driver. According to investigators, Dolan also stole 50 rounds of ammunition, a spare pistol magazine and $40 in coins.

Milford Police say the 50 rounds of ammunition and the spare magazine were recovered on-scene during the investigation. They say the 9-millimeter handgun is still missing.

According to investigators, Dolan is being charged with 6th degree larceny, third degree criminal mischief, theft of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police say Dolan is scheduled to appear in Milford Court on January 10, 2017.