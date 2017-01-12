New Haven Police to announce drops in major crime

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s a major announcement from the New Haven Police Department. It still has not named a permanent chief but that is not stopping the department from making major steps in the war on crime.

The department has gone through some turmoil at the top, but Thursday, New Haven Police will announce some very good news in at least four major crime categories.

They’ve released some of those numbers ahead of the announcement and the big one is homicides. Down almost 62% since 2011. The Elm City has seen about half as many robberies as five years ago. Burglaries are down about 41% and aggravated assaults went down 29%.

New Haven Police announcing significant drops in major crime categories today. Homicides are down almost 63%. More on @WTNH pic.twitter.com/3CQrYOipET — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) January 12, 2017

All this despite uncertainty swirling around the chief’s office for much of that time. More than two years ago we saw are first public hint of that when Chief Dean Esserman yelled at an elderly ticket taker at the Yale Bowl who was just trying to take his ticket. We heard more and more about Esserman’s behavior after that, until he got suspended, sat out sick for a while, and finally stepped down.

Anthony Campbell has been serving as chief for the past six months, but no one has been named as a permanent replacement yet. Campbell is going to be announcing these numbers later Thursday morning, along with his command staff and the Mayor. They only released four categories ahead of time, so we don’t know yet what the numbers show about another major category.

We all know the whole state is going through a drug crisis involving heroin and other opioids. We should find out more about that when the announcement is made. That is scheduled for 11:15 this morning.