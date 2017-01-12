NJ man dead after fatal accident in Norwalk

By Published:
Norwalk police cruiser (file).
Norwalk police cruiser (file).

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from New Jersey is dead after a one-car accident in Norwalk, Wednesday.

Norwalk Police say 77-year-old Robert Bearden of Florham Park, New Jersey was driving his Toyota Camry on Route 15 southbound next to the enterance 41 ramp in Westport. They say he was in the right lane of the two lanes.

According to investigators, the road was dry, but had some wet patches because snow was melting. Investigators say for an unknown reason, Bearden left the roadway and struck a large tree on the right shoulder of the highway.

Police say the vehicle flipped and came to a rest on its roof in the right lane of the highway.

According to first responders, Bearden was the sole occupant of the car and was transported to Norwalk Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s