NJ man dead after fatal accident in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from New Jersey is dead after a one-car accident in Norwalk, Wednesday.

Norwalk Police say 77-year-old Robert Bearden of Florham Park, New Jersey was driving his Toyota Camry on Route 15 southbound next to the enterance 41 ramp in Westport. They say he was in the right lane of the two lanes.

According to investigators, the road was dry, but had some wet patches because snow was melting. Investigators say for an unknown reason, Bearden left the roadway and struck a large tree on the right shoulder of the highway.

Police say the vehicle flipped and came to a rest on its roof in the right lane of the highway.

According to first responders, Bearden was the sole occupant of the car and was transported to Norwalk Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.