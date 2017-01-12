Parents offer to settle lawsuit over son’s suicide for $7.5M

Associated Press logo By Published:
Bartlomiej "Bart" Palosz
Bartlomiej "Bart" Palosz

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut couple who say their 15-year-old son killed himself after years of being bullied have filed court papers saying they would settle their wrongful death lawsuit against Greenwich and its school system for $7.5 million.

Anna and Franciszek Palosz (pal-OHZ’) filed their settlement offer Wednesday in Stamford Superior Court. Lawyers for the town and local schools did not immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday.

Related: Connecticut parents sue schools, town over son’s suicide

Bartlomiej “Bart” Palosz fatally shot himself in the head at his home after the first day of his sophomore year at Greenwich High School in August 2013.

The lawsuit says school staff failed to investigate and discipline students who bullied their son.

Lawyers for the town and school system say town government is not liable and the local school system has immunity against the lawsuit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s