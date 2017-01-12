Police investigate”incident” in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– There is a heavy police presence at a Willimantic home Thursday morning.

Police and police canines have been at a residence on West Avenue where they will only confirm at this point that they are investigating an “incident” and that they are not classifying it at this time.

Police say that this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

There is no word on if anyone was hurt.  Police say this is an ongoing and fluid investigation at this time.

