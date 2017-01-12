Police investigating armed home invasion in Willimantic

By Published: Updated:
Jonathan Cotto-Rubert (Photo provided by Willimantic Police)
Jonathan Cotto-Rubert (Photo provided by Willimantic Police)


WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating an armed home invasion in Willimantic Thursday morning.

Police have been on the scene of 75 West Avenue since 2 a.m. due to an armed home invasion.

One person was hurt and was taken to the hospital, but has since been treated and released.

Earlier, police would only say they were investigating an “incident.”

Scene on West Avenue(WTNH/ George Roelofsen)
(WTNH/ George Roelofsen)

Police say that this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Police say a second scene has also been established not far from the first scene, on Trappella Road. There is no word on how this location is related to the home invasion. Police say while they were at this location, they found a .38 caliber pistol and arrested 31-year-old Jonathan Cotto-Rubert. Police say Rubert is a convicted felon and is wanted out of the Mohegan Tribal Police Department on two separate felony arrest warrants. He is being held at Willimantic Police Headquarters.

Police are not saying if Rubert is a suspect in the armed home invasion on West Avenue. They tell us this is still an ongoing and fluid investigation.

Scene on Trappella Road in Willimantic (WTNH/ George Roelofsen)
Scene on Trappella Road in Willimantic (WTNH/ George Roelofsen)

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s