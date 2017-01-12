Police investigating armed home invasion in Willimantic



WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating an armed home invasion in Willimantic Thursday morning.

Police have been on the scene of 75 West Avenue since 2 a.m. due to an armed home invasion.

One person was hurt and was taken to the hospital, but has since been treated and released.

#BREAKING Police in #Willimantic are investing some kind of an incident on West Ave. @WTNH has a crew on the way now — Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) January 12, 2017

Earlier, police would only say they were investigating an “incident.”

Police say that this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Police say a second scene has also been established not far from the first scene, on Trappella Road. There is no word on how this location is related to the home invasion. Police say while they were at this location, they found a .38 caliber pistol and arrested 31-year-old Jonathan Cotto-Rubert. Police say Rubert is a convicted felon and is wanted out of the Mohegan Tribal Police Department on two separate felony arrest warrants. He is being held at Willimantic Police Headquarters.

Police are not saying if Rubert is a suspect in the armed home invasion on West Avenue. They tell us this is still an ongoing and fluid investigation.