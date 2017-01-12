Possible changes to New Haven vending ordinance

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There may soon be changes for food truck owners in New Haven. City officials have been meeting with vendors to hear their concerns. They are looking to make revisions to the city’s vending ordinance.

Business owners met with the Board of Alders at a hearing Thursday night. Adil Chokairy owns Crepes Choupette. He was one of many business owners who attended the hearing.

“I would like more fairness – fairness and a very fair business climate in New Haven,” said Chokairy.

The changes would create special areas for vendors to set up on Long Wharf Drive, Sachem Street, Cedar Street and Downtown. Many restaurant owners have been complaining about food trucks.

The current ordinance does not address food trucks, which are a growing trend in New Haven and across the country.

The ordinance revisions would address health, safety and where the trucks can go. It would also aim to balance the interests of food truck and brick and mortar business owners.

“Our restaurants will not have competing food interests right outside their doors selling similar products,” said Winfield Davis IV, Executive Director of Town Green District. “I think it’s a win for both.”

The revisions would mean food truck owners would have stricter rules to follow. They would have to apply for a license to set up at the location they want. It would be good for two years.

Anthony Schaffer is President of C.A. White, a real estate company. He also owns Four Flours Baking Company – a restaurant and food truck. He sees both sides.

“Knowing that we’re not hunting for a spot, that we have a spot already, is a positive thing,” said Schaffer. “Also our customers, they know when we’re going to be there and where we’re going to be.”

Existing vendors would keep their spot, but pay a fee. New vendors would get theirs by lottery. Some vendors are opposed to the proposed changes, since they do not want to pay the fees. Schaffer is optimistic but still has some reservations.

“If the spots are somewhat limited it’d be nice to see more spots available Downtown,” Schaffer said. “There are obviously a lot of vendors and that’s a growing part of New Haven.”

Vendors would pay $1,000 – $2,500 per year in fees. The Board of Alders still has to decide whether or not to go forward with the revisions. If they do, they hope the changes will take effect sometime this spring.