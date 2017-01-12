Shopping Shifts as Brick and Mortar Stores Erode into Retail History



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sales signs cover the windows at the Bon-Ton in Hamden.

Before the end of the month, doors will close and 61 employees will be out of a job.

Macy’s announced its closing 68 stores, impacting 10,000 employees.

42 Sears’s stores will shut down by April, including the Enfield location.

K-Mart isn’t cutting it either, 108 locations across the nations are slated to close, including the store in Cromwell.

Evidence of the death of brick and mortar stores?

David Cadden of Quinnipiac University says not quite, but the end might be near.

“I don’t know if we are ready to say death. But I think what we are doing is we are saying is the rise of online facilities are really beginning to eat into the bricks and mortars,” said Cadden, Professor Emeritus, Quinnipiac University – Department of Entrepreneurship and Strategy.

Brick and mortar stores are slowly eroding in to retail history.

Online is thriving.

Thursday, Amazon announced its plans to hire 100,000 people over the next year and half.

Signs that shopping has shifted in America.

“I think we are seeing a very clear evolution in shopping patterns in the United States,” said Cadden.

Stores that are doing well, like Best Buy, are blending the online experience.

Adding in store pickup and returns, and services you can’t get from behind a computer screen.

“So you go in, and have questions about electronics you actually have a person who knows what they are talking about, which is something you can’t get online,” said Cadden.

Online shopping has tremendous upside for ease.

As technology increase it could take a troublesome toll on “hands on” jobs.

“The question becomes how low will those jobs be available? Some of it already has you have robot retrieval systems. The idea is it saves on warehouse cost, a smaller footprint for the warehouse – it’s much more efficient,” said Cadden

Proving comfort will come at a cost.