Southington schools alert parents of possible Shingles risk

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents of children at Southington schools were advised Thursday morning that their children may be at risk for Shingles after someone in the school district contracted the virus.

Just before 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning, John F. Kennedy Middle School Principal Richard Terino issued the following email message to parents.

Dear Parent/Guardian: Someone at our school has contracted shingles and your child may be at risk. It is vital that parents of immunocompromised children (immunocompromised means having an immune system that has been impaired by a medical condition or treatment – i.e., HIV, cancer, leukemia, chemotherapy, organ transplant, etc.) contact their child’s physician immediately to ask if any precautions are necessary. If your child has not had chickenpox and/or has not been vaccinated, contact your child’s regular health-care provider as soon as possible to discuss the possible use of varicella (chickenpox) vaccine for your child and /or to ask if any precautions are necessary. Please contact the school nurse with any questions. If you have any concerns about the exposure or health risk to you or your child, please contact your physician for advice. I have attached the CT Department of Health fact sheet and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) fact sheet for further information. Thank you.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, a person can be considered “exposed” in a school outbreak if they have spent at least four hours in the vicinity (e.g., classroom, cafeteria) of an infected person.