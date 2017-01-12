Stratford Police Searching for Car After Armed ATM Robbery

By Published:
td-robbery-stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Stratford Police are searching for a suspect in an armed ATM robbery. Police say it happened around 8:15 this morning, January 12, at the TD Bank on Ferry Boulevard.

Police say a woman was making a deposit at the ATM when she was approached by a male with a hand gun. Police say the man stole about $2,000 from her before taking off in a car.

Police say another man was driving the car, which is a gray 2005 Lexus RX330 with a Connecticut license play of “885TTA.” Police say that car was stolen from Bridgeport on January 3. The investigation is still going on.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s