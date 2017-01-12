Stratford Police Searching for Car After Armed ATM Robbery

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Stratford Police are searching for a suspect in an armed ATM robbery. Police say it happened around 8:15 this morning, January 12, at the TD Bank on Ferry Boulevard.

Police say a woman was making a deposit at the ATM when she was approached by a male with a hand gun. Police say the man stole about $2,000 from her before taking off in a car.

Police say another man was driving the car, which is a gray 2005 Lexus RX330 with a Connecticut license play of “885TTA.” Police say that car was stolen from Bridgeport on January 3. The investigation is still going on.