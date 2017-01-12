Study: People over 60 struggle to pay back student loans

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A growing issue here in the U.S. is people over the age of 60 struggling to pay back student loans. Loans that mainly belong to their kids and grand-kids.

The numbers in that study is pretty shocking. People age 60 and older are now the fastest-growing population in the student loan market. Many of them are co-signers on the loans financing the college education of their kids or grand-kids.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2005, there were about 700,000 people in the U.S. over the age of 60 with outstanding student loan debt. As of 2015 that number quadrupled to 2.8 million. A lot of college graduates are getting jobs where they aren’t making enough to pay off the loan. That’s forcing parents to tap into their retirement and savings to help out. for grandparents . They’re using some of their social security to make payments.

“A lot of these people have planned to this point and not realize what this debt was going to do to them. If you look at it the average student loan is $37,000. If you put 5% of your income away to pay that off at 3% it takes 20 years to pay off,” said John Campeau, UBS Financial Services

John Campeau, the financial expert we spoke with in New Haven says he has seen cases where people are ready to retire. They then have to put that on hold and get a second job to help pay off the loan. Not to mention all of this can affect your credit and deplete your savings.

What can parents or grandparents do to avoid finding themselves in this situation?

First, Campeau says understand the implications of co-signing a loan and have a plan in place in the event you get stuck with the bill. Also, try federal loan programs first — they can often be cheaper. He adds that he has seen clients borrow against their 401-k just to pay off the loan and get rid of it. But be advised, you can only borrow up to $50,000.