Study shows yoga may help children battling cancer

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular exercise that works wonders for adults, may also help out children with cancer.

A new study published in the January 2017 issue of “Rehabilitation Oncology” found that yoga exercises can be used as a type of therapy for younger cancer patients.

The study was taken up by Dr. Andrea D. Orsey and her researcher-colleagues from various medical schools across Connecticut.

“Our findings support the notion that yoga for pediatric cancer patients during active treatment is feasible and potentially helpful in improving both patients’ and parents’ well-being.” – Dr. Andrea D. Orsey

Doctors say yoga sessions teach patients how to deal with pain management, fatigue, stress, and anxiety. The researchers say participating in yoga was associated with increased social and emotional health-related quality of life.

According to US National Institutes of Health, yoga may help one to feel more relaxed, be more flexible, improve posture, breathe deeply, and get rid of stress. According to a “2016 Yoga in America Study”, about 37 million Americans now practice yoga; and yoga is strongly correlated with having a positive self image.