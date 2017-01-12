Warm Today-Big Changes For The Weekend

Mild and Spring-like weather expected to linger today and through early tomorrow. Some Spring rain showers are also in the forecast from time to time today and the first half of tonight. Temperatures will stay above freezing and no ice is expected. The record high temperatures today for Connecticut are 52° Shoreline in 1980 and 57° for the interior in 1913.

A cold front will cross Connecticut tomorrow sending our temperatures in reverse. It will turn colder through the afternoon Friday and Friday night. The wind will be busy driving the wind chill lower and lower too!

High pressure builds down with mostly quiet and cold weather over the weekend. There could be a few flurries later Saturday around the state as some unsettled weather passes by to our south. Here is one model projection showing some very light flurries Saturday evening. The air over Connecticut will be very dry and little if any travel impact is expected.

Another push of mild air is expected next week. No love for us snow-lovers through next week. There are signs of a colder and snowier pattern for February.

Have a good afternoon! -Gil