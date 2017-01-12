Warm Today-Big Changes For The Weekend

By Published:
key-usa-temperatures-1

Mild and Spring-like weather expected to linger today and through early tomorrow. Some Spring rain showers are also in the forecast from time to time today and the first half of tonight. Temperatures will stay above freezing and no ice is expected. The record high temperatures today for Connecticut are 52° Shoreline in 1980 and 57° for the interior in 1913.

A cold front will cross Connecticut tomorrow sending our temperatures in reverse. It will turn colder through the afternoon Friday and Friday night. The wind will be busy driving the wind chill lower and lower too!

mw dma rpm 12km wind chill Warm Today Big Changes For The Weekend

High pressure builds down with mostly quiet and cold weather over the weekend. There could be a few flurries later Saturday around the state as some unsettled weather passes by to our south. Here is one model projection showing some very light flurries Saturday evening. The air over Connecticut will be very dry and little if any travel impact is expected.

nam1 Warm Today Big Changes For The Weekend

Another push of mild air is expected next week. No love for us snow-lovers through next week. There are signs of a colder and snowier pattern for February.

Have a good afternoon! -Gil

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s