Waterbury High School Student to Serve as U.S. Senate Page

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury high school student will be a U.S. Senate page for the Winter/Spring 2017 Senate Page Program. Thursday Senator Chris Murphy announced that Argenis Herrera, a junior at Waterbury Career Academy will help wuth the important day-to-day operations of the U.S. Senate.

“Argenis is among Connecticut’s most promising young leaders. He is an honor-roll student at WCA and a young public servant,” said Murphy. “As head of the school newspaper, a member of the student council, and volunteer for local organizations like Project Love, Argenis has demonstrated true leadership in his community. I’m proud to welcome him to D.C.”

“It is honor to be representing Waterbury,” said Argenis Herrera. “I hope to be able to gain insight into the heart of our nation and into the political system that decides our laws. I’m excited to get to meet many of the people that are talked about so often on the news, and I am looking forward to experience living away from home at such an early age.”

Page responsibilities include delivery of correspondence and legislative materials within the Congressional complex, taking messages for members, preparing the Chamber for Senate sessions, and carrying bills and amendments to the desk. Pages are also required to attend classes each morning at the Page School beginning at 6:15am. The Senate Page Program is administrated by the Sergeant at Arms, the Secretary of the Senate, and the party secretaries.