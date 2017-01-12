West Haven woman arrested after allegedly committing identity fraud

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– West Haven Police have arrested a woman who they say stole multiple people’s identities.

Police say they arrested 35-year-old Leshanda Long of West Haven on Wednesday.

According to officials, Long had numerous drivers licenses, social security cards, passports, bank documents and personal paper work belonging to several identity theft victims. They say they also found computer-related items that were used to produce checks. Investigators say they found half printed checks and printed checks where the printed information on the check was not centered.

Police say Long was charged with second degree forgery.