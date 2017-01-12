West Haven woman arrested after allegedly committing identity fraud

By Published:
West Haven Police Car Generic

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– West Haven Police have arrested a woman who they say stole multiple people’s identities.

Police say they arrested 35-year-old Leshanda Long of West Haven on Wednesday.

According to officials, Long had numerous drivers licenses, social security cards, passports, bank documents and personal paper work belonging to several identity theft victims. They say they also found computer-related items that were used to produce checks. Investigators say they found half printed checks and printed checks where the printed information on the check was not centered.

Police say Long was charged with second degree forgery.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s