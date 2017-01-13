1 dead in Salem 3-car crash

SALEM, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a three-car crash in Salem Friday evening, state police tell News 8.

Just before 5:30 p.m., troopers say a three-car crash happened on Witter Road in Salem. Police say before troopers got to the scene, a fourth car drove through the crash scene, striking the occupants of the three-car crash, who were standing outside of their vehicles.

Police say two LifeStar helicopters responded and transported one adult and one child. Another person, who was transported, died at a local hospital.

As of now, it is unknown exactly how many people were transported via ambulances or how many sustained injuries.

State police say more information will be released later Friday night.