1 lane back open on Interstate 95 in East Lyme after tractor-trailer fire

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Heavy traffic delays remain on Interstate 95 nothbound in East Lyme after a tractor-trailer truck carrying canned food caught on fire Friday morning.

Around 7:25 a.m., Connecitcut State Police tweeted out that I-95 northbound was closed in the area of exit 73 due to a tractor-trailer fire. There are no reports of any injuries.

Related Content: Check the News 8 Traffic Cameras

#CTtraffic: I-95 nb x73 East Lyme temporarily closed due to TT fire. Minor injuries. Reduce speed approaching area. Seek alternate route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 13, 2017

Just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers indicated that one lane had reopened. Crews remain on the scene to clear the truck from the roadway.

Related Content: See real-time traffic speeds on the News 8 Traffic Flow Map

#CTtraffic: I-95 nb x73 East Lyme ONE lane now OPEN. Crews working to remove TT containing canned food. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 13, 2017

Drivers heading north on 95 should expect heavier than normal delays in that area. There is no estimate on when all lanes of the highway will be reopened.