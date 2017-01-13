2 juveniles arrested after Nov. shooting at Sweet-16 birthday party at Bridgeport nightclub

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police have arrested two individuals charged for a shooting incident at Club Sportivo Nightclub in November, 2016 where six people were shot.

The two juvenile suspects arrested in connection with the shooting on Nov. 12 were charged with firearms and assault charges. On that night at approximately 10:40 p.m., police began receiving multiple calls about a large group of people fighting both inside and outside Club Sportivo, located at 2500 Park Ave, Bridgeport. Police dispatch then began receiving 911 calls of “shots fired” at this location. Approximately twenty police officers responded to the scene and located five gunshot victims. These victims were transported to local hospitals, and all five survived their injuries. Several days later, a sixth gunshot victim was located, who initially did not seek medical treatment.

After speaking with multiple witnesses, victims and suspects, and reviewing surveillance of the scene and evidence, detectives determined that Club Sportivo was rented out to the family of a 16-year-old female to host a sweet-16 party. This party was by invitation only, but at approximately 10 p.m, the hosts of the party began to charge admission for an after party, according to police. Many people who were not invited to the sweet-16 party paid admission to enter, and some were patted down for weapons by adult males, who appeared to be acting as security. At approximately 10:20 p.m., police say a fight erupted on the dance floor, and spilled out into the vestibule. Several males were then seen displaying firearms inside the club. Several minutes later, shots were fired outside the club, resulting in six victims being shot.

Based on this investigation, probable cause existed to charge two juvenile males with various assault and weapons offenses. One of them is a 15-year-old, arrested on Jan. 9th. An arrest warrant was issued for him on Jan. 6th, charging him with criminal attempt at assault first-degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of firearms, reckless endangerment in the first-degree and breach of peace in the second-degree.

The other juvenile, a 17-year-old male, had an arrest warrant issued for him on Dec. 21, 2016, charging him with carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of firearms, reckless endangerment in the first-degree and breach of peace in the second-degree. He was arrested on this warrant on Jan. 13th.

Police say the investigation is still on-going.