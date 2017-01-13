2016 Safest Places in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Fairfield County is home to some of the most affluent communities in the country.

According to a new survey from ValuePenguin, the five safest places in Connecticut are all in Fairfield County.

They determine the list by analyzing FBI statistics. The average crime score for our state is 1,019. These five cities have an average final crime score of 164:

Ridgefield Wilton Easton Weston Redding

The study also separated the safest cities into three categories; small, midsize and large.

In this breakdown, Greenwich, comes in as the safest large town (with over 30,000 people). Ridgefield takes the prize for the safest midsize town (with population between 17,000 and 30,000). And for the small towns, with a population under 17,0000, Easton is the safest.

The four least safest cities in Connecticut for 2016, Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport and New London, were in the bottom five when ValuePenguin last did this survey in 2014.

To check out the full list and find out where your city or town falls, click here.