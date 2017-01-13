3 new adult education centers open in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven is now home to three new adult education centers. They opened on Friday.

Officials say the goal is to give people more access to various programs. They say the centers will offer all types of services, but will specialize in literacy. According to experts, 30% of adults in New Haven cannot read.

The principal of the New Haven Adult Center Fallon Daniels knows how important it is to get members of the New Haven community the resources they need.

It’s extremely important. When we look at our community and the needs of our community, we have individuals who can’t be employed, people who are not able to access healthcare and live a viable life. So what we are doing is allowing them to get their diploma and go into future education.”

According to officials, the new education centers were able to open because of New Haven’s Adult and Continuing Education Center and several community partners.