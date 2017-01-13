3 new adult education centers open in New Haven

By Published: Updated:
2017-01-13newhavenliteracycenter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven is now home to three new adult education centers.  They opened on Friday.

Officials say the goal is to give people more access to various programs. They say the centers will offer all types of services, but will specialize in literacy. According to experts, 30% of adults in New Haven cannot read.

The principal of the New Haven Adult Center Fallon Daniels knows how important it is to get members of the New Haven community the resources they need.

It’s extremely important. When we look at our community and the needs of our community, we have individuals who can’t be employed, people who are not able to access healthcare and live a viable life. So what we are doing is allowing them to get their diploma and go into future education.”

According to officials, the new education centers were able to open because of New Haven’s Adult and Continuing Education Center and several community partners.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s