Bear sightings spike in Connecticut

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Post reports that bear sightings have been going up.

Apparently more than 6,700 bears were spotted last year.

Many of those sightings across the northern part of the state.

Mainly in rural areas.

While the numbers are slightly down for 2016, compared to 2015, still a significant number of bear sightings.

In 2016 the number of bear sightings was 2,200.

Interesting fact, black bears were Virtually eliminated by the mid-1800s in Connecticut and only began to return to the state as forest cleared for farmland began to regrow.