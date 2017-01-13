Police identify body found outside of a Watertown residence

By Published: Updated:
watertown police

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) —- Citizens passing by a Watertown home made a disturbing discovery just this morning.

According to the Watertown Police Department, officers responded to numerous calls from individuals passing by a house on Slade Street this morning. Callers claimed that they saw what appeared to be someone lying across the stoop of the front porch.

Patrolmen on-scene discovered the body of Tayler S. Sebring, 27, of Oakville. Due to the absence of obvious signs of trauma or injury, they ruled the incident as an untimely death that they believe might have happened overnight.

The cause of his death remains under investigation and no foul play is suspected.

If you witnessed anything or have any questions, please contact the Watertown Police Department at (860) 945-5200.

