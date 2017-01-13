Bridgeport man arrested with guns, drugs

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport man has been arrested after being found with guns, drugs and stolen items.

Bridgeport Police have charged 25 year old Carlos Fontanez of 357 Beechwood Avenue with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1500 feet of a school, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a sawed-off shotgun (2 counts), possession of a handgun with mutilated serial numbers and operating a drug factory.

Police say at his address they seized a half pound of crack cocaine, one and three-quarter pounds of marijuana, 6 ounces of marijuana wax, 44 grams of edible marijuana, 16 fluid ounces of Hydrocodone (opioid), narcotics packaging, scales, grinders and a “kilo press”. In addition police confiscated $14,839 in cash, 5 handguns (2 with laser lights), and two sawed-off shotguns and a stolen motorcycle and a stolen motorcycle engine.

Police made the arrest following several hours of surveillance at which time they executed a warrant for the second floor and basement at that address.