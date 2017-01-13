Colony Street closed while Meriden police investigate crash

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating after a car crashed on Colony Street, damaging two poles, a parked car, and a home.

Meriden police say they responded to a crash on Colony Street near Wilcox Avenue around 1 a.m. on Friday morning.

The car hit into two utility poles, a parked car, and a home in the area. The car has since been cleared, but officers remained on-scene through the morning to investigate.

The road is closed in the area, and a detour has been established down Wilcox Avenue.

Eversource crews are preparing to replace at least one of the poles. Wires were partially downed, but there were no outages listed in the area on Friday morning.

Meriden police couldn’t immediately comment on the nature of the crash or the investigation. They did confirm that no one was killed.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. Stay tuned for updates.