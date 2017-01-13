Connecticut’s “Kid Governor” to be sworn in Friday

Related Coverage Connecticut elects Milford 5th grader new Governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s pick for Kid Governor will have a swearing in ceremony on Friday.

Jessica Brocksom is a fifth grader at J.F.K. Elementary School in Milford. She was elected Kid Governor back in November from a group of seven finalists across the state, who each submitted their own campaign videos.

It was Jessica’s plan to combat Animal Cruelty that won her the kid election. Jessica will now be sworn in by Secretary of State Denise Merrill at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

The event will take place at the Old State House on Main Street in Hartford.

Local schools will be participating in this inauguration day, including John F. Kennedy School (Milford), Martin Elementary School (Manchester); Plantsville Elementary School (Southington); Thomas Hooker Elementary School (Meriden); Highland Park Elementary School (Manchester); Thomaston Center School (Thomaston); and Woodside Intermediate School (Cromwell).