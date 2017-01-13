Cruisin’ Connecticut – Local Libation at the Litchfield Distillery

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Litchfield, home of the Litchfield Distillery.

When you visit the distillery, what looks to be a guy arbitrarily pushing buttons and turning knobs… is much more.

It’s a passion for local libation for Litchfield Distillery owner, David Baker.

My brothers and I were looking for a business that we could do together and we all like drinking bourbon, so it seemed like a natural progression to start making it.

And of course Baker has to taste test. The distillery produces bourbon, gin and vodka from Connecticut-grown corn and rye.

The starches are converted into sugars through the fermentation process. Then the alcohol is distilled from the mash.

Baker explains the process:

Left side is the pot still which is makes a great flavored bourbon, the right side is the column still, which gives us a pretty good control over the proof of the product.

From the still the liquid is transferred to a charred barrel. The charring is what over time saturates the bourbon with that rich buttery caramel taste.

 

You will notice a significant difference between bourbon straight from the still, liquid that’s aged in the barrel for 30 days, and then aged for six months. The long the bourbon ages, the darker it gets and the more flavor it soaks in.

Learn more about the distillery and their tour / tasting hours on their website. The Litchfield Distillery is located: 569 Bantam Road, Litchfield, CT 06759.

