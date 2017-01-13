Delta posts better-than expected 4Q revenue

Associated Press logo By Published:
A Delta Airlines aircraft taking off. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
A Delta Airlines aircraft taking off. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta reported better-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter, while its adjusted profit met Wall Street’s view. The airline benefited from lower fuel costs.

For the three months through December, Delta earned $622 million, or 84 cents per share. A year earlier the Atlanta-based company earned $980 million, or $1.25 per share.

Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains, were 82 cents per share.

This matched the expectations of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Profit fell because of a new pilot contract approved in December.

Fuel costs declined during the latest quarter, and the average fuel price per gallon also dropped.

Revenue slipped to $9.46 billion from $9.5 billion, but beat the $9.35 billion that analysts polled by Zacks anticipated.

Looking ahead, Delta Air Lines Inc. expects “unit revenue,” a proxy for average fares, to be flat to up 2 percent in the first quarter. If that happens, it would end a 2 year streak of falling fares.

Chief Executive Ed Bastian said on a conference call that Delta must raise revenue because it’s facing higher fuel and labor costs. He said the revenue environment “finally appears to have turned the corner.”

President Glen Hauenstein said demand and prices by business travelers have improved since the presidential election.

Shares slipped 39 cents to $51.05 in afternoon trading Thursday. Its shares traded as low as $49.67 earlier in the day. Its shares are up 8.8 percent over the past year.

____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAL

_____
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s