East Haven mayor responds to school bus stop safety

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– East Haven city leaders are speaking out about school bus stop safety. The mayor and police chief said they were unaware of the problem regarding safety of the children until watching it on NEWS8.

Laurie Craig said, “The cars just fly down this street. If you have children you will see that every single person that has a child has gates and fencing around our house.” Residents refer to Silver Sands Road as Silver Sands speedway. They said the school bus stop is too dangerous and want it moved.

Mayor Joe Maturo said he was not contacted by the superintendent’s office. He sent an email to the school superintendent:

Good morning Dr. Bonner,

I have been reading the mails between you and Sal regarding a proposed work site which may take place in the future and your regard to safety of the students. I saw this mornings news (on WTNH) regarding what should be a more pressing problem regarding safety of the children and it appears to be immediate and not in the future. This was the first time I heard of this problem, neither your office or the complainant notified any in my office. There seems to be a problem with a bus stop on Silver Sands Rd which is a state road. I have not seen any communication from you to Sal or myself, or Chairman John Finkle regarding this pending safety problem. I have looked into this problem and cannot put speed bumps as requested by the parent on this road since it is a state road. I spoke to Asst. Chief Naccarato today regarding this issue and we will have more (traffic) enforcement during school hours on that road . Since the Bd. of Ed. and yourself employ the bus company and make up the bus stops (I) am asking you to…………. reconsider moving the bus stop to help the safety of our children on that road and the parents. This fix can be done today with no money, no long time hassle working with the DOT. Like yourself, lets be more “proactive” rather than “reactive”.

If you need my help, please ask.

Thank you, Mayor Joe

Craig said there should be more police patrols on Silver Sands road. “There usually is one at the end of our road on Silver Sands but I think they need to come down this road and just show their presence. And maybe this that just went by won’t be happening,” Craig. Cars flying by didn’t stop during our interview right next to the school bus stop. Pam Gandossy added, “We’ve been here 15 years and we’ve had our mailboxes hit all the mailboxes on the street. I even sent footage in to National Express Limited Corporation in Illinois who is the owner of Durham School Bus Services and they figured out it was a safe stop. I don’t know how they did that without being here.”

Thursday the school superintendent emailed this statement to NEWS8:

“The larger issue is the speeding cars on the road, a suggestion is to work with the Town to discuss ways to slow down speeders for instance stop signs, speed bumps, radar systems or speed enforcement.”

Portia S. Bonner, Ph.D.

Superintendent of East Haven Public Schools

The East Haven police chief also responded with this email:

Dr. Bonner,

In addition, the Police Department and/or the Board of Police Commissioners has not received any complaints or correspondence regarding excessive speed on Silver Sands Road or any other traffic concerns in the area of this bus stop from either the residents, the bus company, or the Board of Education. Quite frankly, the news broadcast last night was the first I had heard of it. Had we been made aware, we could have provided additional directed traffic enforcement in that area or assisted in determining a solution. In 2016 we did conduct several traffic stops on Silver Roads Road. We plan on doing the same this year and will provide additional directed enforcement in the area of the bus stop during school hours.

Feel free to contact me if you would like us to assist in trying to figure out other solutions that are permissible on a state road.

Sincerely,

Edward R. Lennon Jr.

Chief of Police

East Haven Police Department

According to the bus company and school district Silver Sands road was found to not be a problem both deeming the bus stop safe. Parents and residents want to know how the bus company and school district decided it’s a safe stop.

Craig added, “It will cost nothing to just move the stop and make it safe for these children. that’s what it’s all about safety for the children.”

Locals said safety for the children is worth fighting for. “I pray every night that nothing happens. Every night I pray so I hope something is done quickly,” said Craig.