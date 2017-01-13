East Main Street closed after underground explosion in Waterbury

Published:
waterbury police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An underground explosion has shut down part of East Main Street Friday.

A spokesman for the city of Waterbury says there was an underground explosion in the area of 100 East Main Street. He says it is impacting a secondary circuit and no power outages have been reported. Eversource says they are on the way to investigate what happened.

Officials say there are no injuries and as of now, only one building is impacted.

News 8 will update this story as more details become available.

