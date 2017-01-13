Elderly Madison woman dies after being struck in grocery store parking lot

Related Coverage Elderly woman seriously hurt after being struck by car at Madison grocery store

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Madison announced Friday afternoon that an elderly woman that was struck by a car in the parking lot of grocery store has died from her injuries.

Around 2:45 Thursday afternoon, Madison police responded to to the Stop & Shop, located at 128 Samson Rock Drive, on a report that a person had been struck by a vehicle in the parking lot. The victim, later identified as 84-year-old Marjorie Ehrenfreund, of Madison, suffered a bad leg injury and hit her head, according to Madison police.

Original Story: Elderly woman seriously hurt after being struck by car at Madison grocery store

Ehrenfreund was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment. She later died as a result of her injuries, Madison police said in a news statement Friday.

The accident remains under investigation. If you witnessed this incident, or have any information that could help Madison police in their investigation, you’re asked to give them a call at 203-245-2721.