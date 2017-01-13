February – A Cold & Snowy Pattern Expected

Record warmth recently will likely be replaced by a colder pattern with snow opportunities in February.

Our current pattern can be broken down in two separate jet-stream structures across the lower 48. A trough or dip in the west and a ridge, or a rise in the east. The jet-stream north of Connecticut allows mild air to invade from the south. This is why the recent unsettled weather events have come through as rain and not snow. Plus, the temperature will make a run for 50° once again with rain!

Here’s a look at the jet-stream pattern for next week with the round of mild air.

There are strong signs for a pattern switch that will completely reverse the location of warm and cold air due to a changing jet-stream configuration. This will occur as a couple of storms move through during the last week of January or the first week of February. A large area of cold air will advect down from the north pole and northern Canada behind these storms to establish the cold air. Here’s a look at the forecast storm track or jet-stream so you can compare the changes.

There are many things to look at in including the CFS weather model, ECMWF EPS and the NAO. All of these point towards a cold and active pattern here in New England.

Enjoy the quiet and moderate pattern while it lasts. I would keep the shovel close and ready to go for when the calendar turns to February!

Have a good weekend! -Gil