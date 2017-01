HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police quickly knocked down a fire in the walls of a Hamden home on Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. on Friday morning, Hamden police were dispatched to 28 Lynmot Road, on a report of a fire in the walls of the home.

In about 30 minutes, the fire was reported to be knocked down.

The Hamden Fire Department says that no one was injured in the incident.

Crews are still on-scene checking for extension.

