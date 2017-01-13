Freebie Friday: Try different fitness programs free before you commit!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Many of you are looking to get healthy in the New Year so we searched for ways to stretch your dollar and get started for free. Getting healthy shouldn’t mean you have to break the bank to get there. There are a lot of free ways to try a few different programs and find out what you like before you commit.

Here are a few different ideas you may not have tried yet. You should “like” Beyond Fitness CT on Facebook. They often offer up free classes and you’ll hear about it there.

Most gyms have a free guest pas,s Healthtrax has a 3 day pass and as a New Years special offering the rest of the month for free. Try cross fit in New Haven Saturday mornings at 8am for free.

If yoga is more your thing – Lululemon at the west farms mall has free yoga classes Sundays at 10am

Also, get in touch with Woodbury Yoga Center. You can get a free pass. They often offer other kinds of free classes and seminars focused on leading a healthy life.

And having nothing to do with fitness – another freebie we want to pass along. Monday is Martin Luther King Junior Day and a fun event happening at the Mark Twain House and Museum from 10-3. There will be live actors greeting visitors that day and other special events. It is free admission for Hartford residents.