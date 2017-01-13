Friday the 13th fun facts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  It’s Friday the 13th, a day when some of us might be a little more superstitious than other days, but it’s not all bad news.

Here are some fun facts about this so-called “un-lucky” day. Get this, in some Spanish speaking countries, it’s Tuesday the 13th which is actually considered to be bad luck. Check this out, NASA predicts that on Friday April 13th, 2029 a large asteroid will fly so close to the earth, you’ll actually be able to see it without a telescope in some countries.

The 13th film of “Friday the 13th” franchise is now in the making and it is expected to be released sometime this year.

Now if you want a spooky ceremony for your wedding, the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel offers special Zombie and Vampire themed weddings on Friday the 13th.

