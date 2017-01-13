In the Bender Kitchen: 5 P’s for Planning and Preparing Healthy Meals

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – After having 3 children, mom Mia Moran was determined to get healthy and lose weight.

Mia’s 5 P’s for Planning & Preparing Healthy Meals

Purpose: Let something bigger than the food motivate you – healthy kids, better planet, longer life, etc.

Plan: Set aside some time to plan your meals for the following week and make sure to make a grocery run so you’re fully stocked.

Play: There are endless variations of fresh, seasonal ingredients to enjoy. Check out your local farmer’s market with the family and play and experiment with new fruits and veggies.

Pattern: Develop a rhythm in your daily schedule that includes meal prep time

Participation: Have the family, especially the kids, help out.

