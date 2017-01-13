Laura Hutchinson speaks to students in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Laura Hutchinson made some new friends in Berlin Friday. She spoke to 400 students at the Mary E. Griswold school about the importance of kindness.

Hutchinson help spread positivity and encouragement to the students.

Do good things. Be nice to your peers. You never know when you’ll cross paths with these people again in life.”

You can catch Laura every morning on Good Morning Connecticut from 4:30 a.m. until 7:00 a.m.

And don’t forget, her Stretch Your Dollar segments air every weeknight around 5:45 p.m.

